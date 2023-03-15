SpaceX sends another Dragon capsule to International Space Station

SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon 2 capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was SpaceX's 27th contracted cargo mission for NASA. It sent an autonomously operated robotic Dragon capsule aloft a Falcon 9 rocket on the SpaceX launch vehicle. The launch was streamed live by NASA.

The Dragon capsule is scheduled to reach the ISS on Thursday, at around 7:52 am ET. The mission was named CRS-27 and was the third such launch for this particular Dragon capsule. It was also the seventh for the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket on which the capsule was mounted.

The booster touched down at the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas approximately seven minutes and 45 seconds after liftoff. The booster landing held special significance for the company since the recovery operations were being managed by an all-female crew. Informing about the same, SpaceX engineer Zachary Luppen said, "In fact, we believe it to be the first all-female crew for any kind of operation like this, and if it's not the first, then we're in great company."

What's on the Dragon capsule? 'Science, supplies & snacks'

The CRS-27 mission capsule has on board around 60 new scientific experiments, and regular supplies, besides spacewalk equipment and vehicle hardware. The scientific gear includes the last two investigations for Tissue Chips in Space. Then there is the HUNCH Ball Clamp Monopod which aims to make filming easier in space. It has been built by Houston-area high school students.

The astronauts had also requested some fresh fruits, something that remains elusive to them in space. So the capsule also has a bunch of fruits and cheeses. "The crews requested some fresh fruit and refrigerated cheeses. So on board are apples, blueberries, grapefruit, oranges, cherry tomatoes, as well as a few different cheeses," Phil Dempsey, NASA's International Space Station Program transportation integration manager, said.

(With inputs from agencies)

