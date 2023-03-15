Rishi Sunak's 'off leash' escapade gets him a 'reminder' from the police. Watch the video here

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has once again become the butt of ridicule and this one is "off the leash". A video posted by a TikTok user shows the British PM walking his dog without a leash in London's Hyde park. This happened in spite of a notice board specifying, "dogs must be kept on leads." Reportedly, Sunak and his family had to be "reminded" of the rules by the police, following which the dog named 'Nova' was put back on the lead.

The video opens with the notice board, which says: "Dogs must be kept on leads. Do not allow them to enter the lake or disturb the wildlife."

"It is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to disturb wildlife," it added.

The video shows the Sunak family dog roaming around in the park without a lead. It then shows Rishi Sunak putting Nova on the lead, while the text on the screen says: "Lol, as if Rishi Sunak put his dog on the lead when he saw me filming the sign saying dogs must be on a lead."

Notice: Dogs must be kept on leads. Do not allow them to enter the lake or disturb the wildlife.



Rishi Sunak:

Responding to the TikTok video, the Metropolitan Police as per Sky News said, "an officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead."

Users on Twitter were quick to point out Sunak's alleged disregard for rules, with many of them pointing out the UK PM's recent controversies including the fine he was subjected to for attending a lockdown gathering in 2022 and a previous video that showed him flouting car seatbelt rules.

One rule for us, another for @RishiSunak

▪️Illegally letting his dog off lead, Hyde Park

▪️Fined in January, failing to wear seatbelt in car

▪️Fined in January, failing to wear seatbelt in car

▪️Fined 2022 for attending lockdown gathering in No10.

10 Downing Street, however, refused to comment on the video, a spokesperson said "I'm not going to be commenting on the filming of the prime minister's family and private individuals. You can see the video, it speaks for itself."

(With inputs from agencies)

