Bob Junior, the son of Bob Marley, is no more

Tanzania's panthera wonder, also known as the king of the Serengeti, is no more. The lion, referred to as Bob junior by the locals, was popular online as Snyggve. Bob Junior was reportedly killed by his rivals in the jungle. Bob Junior, named after his father Bob Marley, was thought to be around 10-year-old. He was easy to spot and flaunted a remarkable celebrity status in Tanzania and beyond.

The Tanzanian wildlife officials are reportedly preparing a special burial for Bob Junior.

Bob junior: The 'photogenic' Lion, the 'coolest cat', on and off the internet

Bob junior had a fierce reputation among his rivals in the jungle and dominated the Serengeti landscape for seven years with the held of his brother Tryggve.

"They wanted to overthrow Bob Junior," Serengeti conservation officer Fredy Shirima was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"These incidents normally happen when the head of a pride becomes old or sometimes when the other male lions are not happy with his control over a large territory," he added.

Internet remembers the 'truly majestic' Savannah king

As tour and safari operators posted online Bob Junior's remembrances, the Bob Junior's spotters of the past recollected when they witnessed the junior Bob in all his Savannah glory. A number of tributes poured in.

"So sad to hear this. It was a privilege to meet Bob Jr and Marley in June. Truly majestic," commented a user on Instagram.

"It's heartbreaking. I have seen Snyggve for several years. I have lost a friend. I met Snyggve and Tryggve in December 2022. I hoped to see them again this year. But this is the harsh law of the Savannah," wrote another Bob Junior-spotter of the past on social media.

The Serengeti in northern Tanzania is home to about 3,000 lions, and remains popular with local and foreign tourists.

