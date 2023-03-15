Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked rape charges: LA judge

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will not be retried for alleged attacks on two women, a judge in Los Angeles ruled Tuesday, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges.

The former movie mogul was convicted last year of raping a European actress in a Beverly Hills hotel a decade earlier. He was jailed for 16 years, a sentence he will serve after he completes a 23-year sentence imposed by a New York court.

But the jury in Los Angeles deadlocked on charges relating to two other women and prosecutors on Tuesday said they felt unable to proceed with a new trial.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench granted the defense's motion to dismiss the remaining charges.

A lengthy trial heard how the "Shakespeare in Love" producer had forced himself on young actresses trying to find a foothold in Hollywood.

Prosecutors said Weinstein exploited and abused women for years, and long enjoyed impunity because of his then-powerful position in the industry.

Bombshell allegations broke against him in 2017, launching the #MeToo movement and paving the way for hundreds of women to fight back against sexual violence in the workplace.

Dozens of women have now accused Weinstein of predatory behavior.