Morning brief: Running mate of slain Ecuador candidate to run for president, & more

With just a week left for the August 20 election in Ecuador, the running mate of slain candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place, the Construye party said on Saturday (August 12). "The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the party said in a statement. Gonzalez, 36, is due to participate in a presidential debate in Quito on Sunday.

China appears miffed over Taiwanese Vice President William Lai's weekend trip to the United States. On Sunday (August 13), Beijing released a statement saying it was "closely monitoring" the visit by "troublemaker" Lai and that it will take "resolute and forceful measures".

A fortnight after violence erupted between the Hindu and Muslim sides in Nuh, a district in the northern Indian state of Haryana, a Mahapanchayat (a gathering of people from around 10-12 villages) has been scheduled on Sunday (August 13).

Farmers, nurses, fishermen, and head of villages will be among 1,800 distinguished guests at Independence Day Flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15th.