India: Mahapanchayat to meet in Nuh to discuss resumption of 'VHP Yatra'

A fortnight after violence erupted between the Hindu and Muslim sides in Nuh, a district in the northern Indian state of Haryana, a Mahapanchayat (a gathering of people from around 10-12 villages) has been scheduled on Sunday (August 13). The Sarv Hindu Samaj, a community group has called for a meeting near a village on the Nuh-Palwal border to discuss resuming the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra which the violence had disrupted.

According to a Hindustan Times report, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are also expected to attend the meeting in the Pondri-Kira border village, with an aim to resume the procession on August 28 from Nalhar village in Nuh.

“The yatra is reportedly being organised to boost the confidence of Hindus,” read one of the posters of the meeting shared by the organisers, adding that six people were killed while 88 were injured in the attacks.

While the Hindu side goes ahead with the meeting, Nuh and Palwal superintendents of police have denied permission for holding the mahapanchayat.

“The situation in the district is under control and teams are deployed across the district ,but we are ensuring that people are not allowed to assemble for any meetings,” Narender Bijarniya, Nuh superintendent of police was quoted as saying by the publication.

Lokender Singh, Palwal superintendent of police added, “We are analysing the situation in the district and collecting information to ensure there is no security threat."

Meanwhile, Arun Jaildar, one of the organisers of the event said people who were attacked on July 31 remain traumatised.

“We took shelter in the Nalhar temple and were rescued after six hours . The men who targeted us while we were offering prayers are still roaming freely, and only a bunch of them are behind bars. We want action against all who were involved in the attack."

What happened in Nuh?

July 31 saw a major communal clash break out between two major communities in Haryana’s Nuh district, the only Muslim-dominated district of the state. The Hindu side took out the procession, an annual affair but the Muslim community, angered by reports that Monu Manesar - a cow vigilante wanted for the lynching of Muslim men attending the event, went on a violent rampage.

The procession being carried out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad came under attack by a violent mob, armed with stones. After an initial investigation, Bijarniya said police had ample evidence which indicated the involvement of the Rohingya Muslims in violence.

“We have identified a list of them who were involved in the violence and we have evidence for it and based on it the teams have arrested them,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)