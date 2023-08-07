India: Several Rohingyas arrested by Haryana police days after communal violence

Police in India’s Haryana state have arrested several Rohingya immigrants in connection with the communal flare-up witnessed over the past week.

July 31 saw a major communal clash break out between two major communities in Haryana’s Nuh district, the only Muslim-dominated district of the state.

A religious procession being carried out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad came under attack by a violent mob, armed with stones.

Police statement

Narender Bijarniya, Nuh superintendent of police (SP), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the police had ample evidence which indicated the involvement of the Rohingyas in the July 31 violence.

“We have identified a list of them who were involved in the violence and we have evidence for it and based on it the teams have arrested them,” he said.

NGO comes to Rohingyas’ defence

An official from the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, a Non-governmental Organisation, claimed that most of the immigrants living in the refugee camp were “rickshaw pullers, ragpickers, and vegetable sellers,” adding that police raids were making them feel unsafe and harassed.

“They are being treated as if they are dacoits or criminals. They are trying to make their ends meet,” Sabber Kyaw Min, founder and director of the NGO was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“This is an unfair practice and act of discrimination against them. The situation at the camps is grim and people live in fear,” he added.

Rohingya camps bulldozed

Shanties within Rohingya camps in Nuh's Tauru area were bulldozed on Thursday (August 3), according to local police.

More than 50 unauthorised properties, occupied by Rohingyas, were discovered in Nuh, as stated by Nuh's deputy commissioner, Prashant Pawar. The demolition was carried out by relevant authorities, with police providing assistance and security.

India currently hosts around 16,000 UNHCR-certified Rohingya refugees, although government estimates suggest the number of Rohingya refugees in India exceeds 40,000, with a higher concentration in and around Jammu.