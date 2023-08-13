'He's a troublemaker...': China miffed over Taiwan VP's US visit

China appears miffed over Taiwanese Vice President William Lai's weekend trip to the United States. On Sunday (August 13), Beijing released a statement saying it was "closely monitoring" the visit by "troublemaker" Lai and that it will take "resolute and forceful measures".

"China is closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," ab unnamed spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"Lai stubbornly adheres to the separatist position of Taiwan independence and is a troublemaker through and through," the foreign ministry added.

Lai, who is a leading contender for Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections, is officially travelling to Paraguay for the swearing-in of its president. The United States is serving as a transit point for his travel where he landed on Saturday (August 12).

While both Taipei and Washington assert that these transit stopovers are routine and not meant to provoke China, Beijing continues to express its discontent. China sees this as a demonstration of continued US support for Taiwan, a region China claims as its sovereign territory.

Notably, Beijing also has a special dislike for Lai, who has often described himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan's independence".

USA's ambivalent stance on Taiwan

Since last year, Beijing is of the view that the US has been ratcheting up the Taiwan issue aggressively. The visit by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022 and the reciprocal visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to New York earlier this year have antagonised Beijing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June where he met President Xi Jinping and in a change of tune said Washington did not support Taiwan's independence bid. During the meeting the Chinese president urged the US not to "hurt China's legitimate rights and interests", a sign towards potential flashpoints such as Taiwan.

However, a week later, Washington signed a defence deal, which approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taipei.

The visit by the Taiwanese VP suggests that the US is persisting with its ambivalent stance when it comes to the island nation.

(With inputs from agencies)