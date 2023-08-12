Taiwan vice president's upcoming US visit spurs Chinese condemnation, raises military tensions

Taiwan's Vice President, William Lai, will be visiting United States, a move that China has strongly criticised. This visit has raised concerns among Taiwanese officials about potentially escalating Chinese military actions near the island nation. Lai, who is a leading contender for Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections, is officially traveling to Paraguay for the swearing-in of its president. United States will be serving as a transit point for his travel.

While both Taipei and Washington assert that these transit stopovers are routine and not meant to provoke China, Beijing has expressed its discontent. China sees this as a demonstration of continued US support for Taiwan, a region China claims as its sovereign territory.

Taiwanese officials quoted by Reuters news agency said that increased military maneuvers by China are expected near Taiwan next week and they are aimed at unsettling voters ahead of the upcoming election to instill a fear of war.

China's disapproval

China holds a particular aversion to William Lai, who has previously called himself as "practical worker for Taiwan independence".

Despite this, Lai has consistently talked about his commitment to maintaining the status quo during his election campaign. His trip will begin with a visit to New York before heading to Paraguay.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Lai discussed his Paraguay event and revealed some of the gifts he plans to present, including a solar-powered GPS bike computer for Paraguay's new president, Santiago Pena.

Significance of Paraguay visit

The Paraguay segment of Lai's trip carries significance due to China's ongoing efforts to diminish Taiwan's diplomatic ties with other countries. It is important to know that China's success in persuading Honduras to switch allegiances from Taipei to Beijing was a reminder of China's influence over countries that were once close partners of Taiwan.

Lai's last year's visit to Honduras, during which he interacted briefly with US Vice President Kamala Harris, holds symbolic importance in the context of China's diplomatic maneuvering.

Uncertainty surrounding Lai's US schedule

Although specific details about Lai's US itinerary remain undisclosed by both Taiwan and the United States, the US State Department has confirmed that Lai will meet with the head of the American Institute in Taiwan. This institution, based in Virginia, functions as a US government-affiliated non-profit organisation responsible for unofficial relations with Taiwan. Lai's return journey from Paraguay will be via San Francisco.

