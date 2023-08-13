Ecuador poll: Running mate of slain candidate Fernando Villavicencio to run for president

With just a week left for the August 20 election in Ecuador, the running mate of slain candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place, the Construye party said on Saturday (August 12). "The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the party said in a statement. Gonzalez, 36, is due to participate in a presidential debate in Quito on Sunday.

Gonzalez was the vice-presidential running mate for Villavicencio. According to a report by the news agency AFP, her work has been focused on environmental advocacy, particularly concerning oceans and mangroves, as well as combatting wildlife trafficking and deforestation.

The Construye party statement also said that the name of the vice presidential candidate would be announced shortly, adding the candidate would be chosen among the most trusted of those who have shared the struggles of Villavicencio.

Six Colombians arrested over Villavicencio's assassination

Six Colombians have so far been arrested and another killed over the assassination of Villaviencio. They have been charged with murder and the investigation continues. Last week, Villavicencio, a journalist, and a prominent anti-corruption crusader, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital city of Quito. He had been receiving threats from Los Choneros, one of the country's most powerful drug gangs.

On Thursday, Ecuador declared a state of emergency for two months. According to Interior Minister Juan Zapata, the assailants belonged to "organized crime groups," without specifying which ones. Current President Guillermo Lasso said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accepted Ecuador's request for help, with a delegation arriving soon.

Govt responsible for Villavicencio's murder: Widow

Veronica Sarauz, the widow of Villavicencio, said on Saturday that the government was responsible for her husband's murder.

“They did not protect him as they should have protected him, the state was in charge of Fernando's security, the state is directly responsible for the murder of my husband, Fernando Villavicencio. The state still has to give many answers about everything that happened, his personal guards did not do their job, I do not want to think that they sold my husband to be murdered in this infamous way,” Sarauz told reporters.

She also expressed disappointment over the decision of the Construye to name Andrea Gonzalez as the presidential candidate.

