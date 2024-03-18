Morning brief: Putin to become Russian president for fifth term; Gaza war updates, and more

Vladimir Putin is set to assume a fifth term as Russia's president after he claimed a landslide victory in the presidential elections. With over 80 per cent of the votes counted by early Monday (Mar 18), Putin was leading the race with an estimated 87.15 per cent of total votes polled. The voter turnout across Russia topped 74 per cent, according to the country's election commission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed a landslide victory in the country's presidential elections extending his rule till 2030. With more than 80 per cent of the votes counted by 1 AM (Moscow Time), Putin was leading the race with an estimated 87.15 per cent of total votes polled.

An Israeli delegation is expected to head to Doha, Qatar on Monday (Mar 18) for indirect talks about a temporary truce in Gaza and the release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, reported the Israeli media.

Kim Jong-un's North Korea launched ballistic missiles towards the East Sea or Sea of Japan, for the first time in the last two months. The timing of the launch coincided with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul, where he was attending a conference hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The European Union (EU) has announced an aid package of €7.4 billion ($8.06 billion) for Egypt, aiming to strengthen the country's economy and enhance cooperation to address challenges surrounding migration.