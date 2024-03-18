North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan as Blinken attends key Seoul summit

Kim Jong-un's North Korea launchedballistic missiles toward the East Sea or Sea of Japan, for the first time in the last two months. The timing of the launch coincided with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul, where he was attending a conference hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to South Korea's military, the missile was fired eastward from the Korean peninsula. Japan's coast guard also confirmed the launch and said that the missile appeared to be ballistic and had already fallen.

Japan later reported detecting a second ballistic missile launch by North Korea, with both reportedly falling outside its exclusive economic zone area.

South Korea has now mobilised its military, including marines, attack helicopters, and amphibious assault vehicles, in drills aimed at reinforcing western islands near the sea border with North Korea, an area previously targeted by North Korean bombings in 2010.

What does it mean?

North Korea's missile launches coincide with the Summit of Democracy conference in Seoul. The summit is an initiative by US President Joe Biden and aims to address purported concerns regarding democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms globally.

Kim Jong-un's actions, thus, attract the attention of the leaders currently congregated in Seoul in another display of the militarily volatile nature of the region.

North Korea's last ballistic launch occurred on January 14, when it tested an intermediate-range hypersonic missile using solid fuel.

Later tests included the launch of multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, including a new surface-to-sea missile. At least five cruise missile tests have been conducted by North Korea since January 14.