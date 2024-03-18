Israeli delegation to head to Doha for temporary Gaza ceasefire, hostage release talks: Reports

An Israeli delegation is expected to head to Doha, Qatar on Monday (Mar 18) for indirect talks about a temporary truce in Gaza and the release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, reported the Israeli media. This comes after Israel’s security cabinet reportedly approved the dispatch of the delegation led by the head of Israeli intelligence the night prior.

Israeli delegation to head to Qatar

The Israeli delegation led by the head of Mossad David Barnea received a “general mandate” to conduct negotiations amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas via Qatari and Egyptian mediators, the Israeli media reported on Sunday night.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war: UN says Gaza hunger crisis worsening According to the media reports, some of the issues pertaining to the negotiations will also be considered and approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant separately.

A report by Ynet said that the Israeli delegation has requested a “significant amount of time” for the negotiations to improve the deal and deliver an outline that “we can stand behind.”

The report citing an Israeli official said that they need to “change the deal” and that “it is important that we arrive with significant flexibility.”

A report by Reuters citing a source close to the talks said that the discussions will be in direct response to a new proposal from Hamas and will focus on remaining gaps between Israel and the militant group including the release of Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Last week, Hamas proposed a new ceasefire deal to mediators and Israel’s ally the United States which would see the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freeing Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu vows to push for assault on Rafah

Netanyahu, on Sunday (Mar 17) questioned if the international community had forgotten the October 7 attack as several countries have expressed concerns over Israel’s plans to send troops into Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah where more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge amid the ongoing war.

“To our friends in the international community I say: Is your memory so short? So quickly you forgot about October 7, the worst massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust?”

The Israeli PM also vowed that he would send troops to Rafah and that no amount of international pressure would stop Israel from achieving its war aims.

“It’s the only way to eliminate what remains of Hamas’ legions of murderers, and the only way to exert military pressure required to bring about the release of our loved ones,” said Netanyahu.

Israeli military officials have claimed that Rafah is Hamas’ last stronghold in Gaza and that there are thousands of militants as well as senior leaders present there.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged Israel “in the name of humanity” to not go ahead with the assault on Rafah and warned that “this humanitarian catastrophe must not be allowed to worsen”.