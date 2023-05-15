Morning brief: PTI to file FIRs against Rangers, NAB over Imran Khan's 'abduction', and more

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that it would file First Information Reports (FIRs) against Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about the high drama that followed on May 9, when the country witnessed violent protests following the arrest of Khan. The PTI said that paramilitary forces were apparently vying for Khan's abduction from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said they will file FIRs against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the high drama that followed on 9 May when the country witnessed violent protests following the arrest of the former prime minister.

Thai voters delivered a clear mandate on Monday as the pro-democracy opposition parties trumped the ruling military-backed government, setting the stage for coalition talks to begin.

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a tractor trailer and a van collided killing 26 people on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, according to local police, reported Reuters. The two vehicles collided and caught fire about 30 minutes outside of Ciudad Victoria.

A crowdfunding campaign in favour of the man charged in the chokehold death of a homeless person in New York has garnered more than $1.6 million on a platform notorious for enabling fundraising of far-right people.

