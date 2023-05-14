New York chokehold death: Legal fund for ex-Marine Daniel Penny crosses $1.6 million

A crowdfunding campaign in favour of the man charged in the chokehold death of a homeless person in New York has garnered more than $1.6 million on a platform notorious for enabling fundraising of far-right people.

The death earlier this month of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson lookalike who frequently appeared on the tube, drew anger because it was recorded on tape.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old US Marine veteran, was charged with manslaughter in the second degree and freed on bond. The accusation charges Penny of "recklessly" causing the death of 30-year-old Neely, but it falls short of charging him with homicide, reported AFP.

The law firm Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., which represents Penny, put up the online fund to help him.

It's accessible on GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding platform that describes itself as "The #1 Free Christian Fundraising Site." GiveSendGo has gained notoriety for accepting campaigns that other crowdfunding platforms have terminated for breaking their terms of service, notably those operated by alt-right and white nationalist organisations.

Conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not officially declared a presidential run but is widely expected to do so, defended Penny on social media, urging people to "stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens."

Neely's killing on May 1 angered activists and many MPs, leading many rallies asking for Penny's arrest.

The video shows Neely on the ground of a tube train as Penny holds him around the neck for several minutes in front of a few witnesses.

According to witnesses, Penny allegedly restrained Neely after the latter screamed at passengers for food and drink and stated he was prepared to die.

According to reports, Neely did not physically threaten anyone.

Family and acquaintances informed local media that he had a history of mental illness, as do many of the city's over nine million citizens who live on the streets. Who was Jordan Neely? Dan Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly performed in Times Square in New York.

According to US media, he had 42 previous arrests on offences such as avoiding fares, theft, and attacks on three women, reported the BBC.

ALSO WATCH | US Marine veteran surrenders to police over fatal choking of NY homeless man In 2021, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a 67-year-old lady exiting a tube station.

Christie Neely, his mother, was strangled to death by her boyfriend in 2007, who was sentenced to 30 years in jail in 2012.

According to family relatives, Neely began suffering mental health concerns after his mother died.

"Jordan deserves justice. He was loved," his aunt Carolyn Neely told the BBC.

Dante Mills, a lawyer representing the Neely family, has accused Penny of acting as a vigilante. Neely, according to his counsel, never injured any passengers on the day he was killed.

(With inputs from agencies)