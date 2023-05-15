Thailand election results 2023: Opposition parties rout military-backed govt, all eyes on coalition talks

Thai voters delivered a clear mandate on Monday as the pro-democracy opposition parties trumped the ruling military-backed government, setting the stage for coalition talks to begin.

With 99 per cent of votes counted, the election results showed the liberal Move Forward party (MFP) and the populist Pheu Thai Party well ahead of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s United Thai Nation party.

According to the country’s Election Commission, MFP got 13.5 million in the popular vote followed by Pheu Thai on 10.3 million with Prayut's United Thai Nation party third on 4.5 million.

The clear result meant that it had "closed the door" on any chance of army-backed parties forming a minority government, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, said.

"It will be anti-dictator-backed, military-backed parties, for sure," he told reporters. "It's safe to assume that minority government is no longer possible here in Thailand." Thailand Election 2023: Opposition parties secure majority of parliamentary seats Pita told reporters that a coalition was “definitely on the cards”, adding that MFP will approach Pheu Thai to set the plan forward.

"It is now clear the Move Forward Party has received the overwhelming support from the people around the country," Pita said on Twitter, indicating that he has set his sights on being the prime minister.

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra congratulated MFP on their success and said "we can work together".

"We are ready to talk to Move Forward, but we are waiting for the official result," she said.

However, it will take several weeks for the Election Commission to officially confirm the final number of seats won by each party.

But on Monday, the poll body in its early forecast predicted that MFP is set to get 113 out of a total of 400 constituency seats, just ahead of Pheu Thai on 112. A further 100 seats will be allocated to parties on a proportional basis.

An uphill task to form govt

Despite MFP and Pheu Thai securing the most votes, they are likely to face an uphill task to form a government thanks to the junta-scripted 2017 constitution.

The new premier will be chosen jointly by the 500 elected MPs and 250 senate members appointed by Prayut's junta —stacking the deck in the army's favour.

Further, rumours are already floating that MFP could be dissolved by court order —the same fate that befell its predecessor Future Forward Party after it performed unexpectedly well at the 2019 poll.

(With inputs from agencies)