PTI to file FIRs against Rangers, NAB over Imran’s ‘abduction’ on 9 May

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said they will file FIRs against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the high drama that followed on 9 May when the country witnessed violent protests following the arrest of the former prime minister.

According to the party, the paramilitary forces were apparently vying for Imran Khan's “abduction” from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court. On 9 May, following Imran Khan's arrest, there were mass demonstrations across Pakistan which resulted in the killing of PTI workers while several others were injured.

PTI said that there was “false, absurd, and baseless propaganda” carried out against the party in connection to the violent clashes that broke out on the day Imran Khan was arrested. While claiming that the party has a clean track record for the last 27 years of its history, PTI said it adheres to the laws of the land and democratic principles.

It further added that the party sticks to peaceful processes and does not resort to violence in politics.

PTI claimed that even when on 3 November 2022 when an assassination attempt was carried out against Imran Khan while he was giving a speech in Wazirabad, Punjab, the party did not do anything that would have incited violence in the country.

The PTI demanded a thorough inquiry into any intentional attempts to cause mayhem during peaceful rallies by Imran Khan's supporters. It called on to investigate the shootings of people. The PTI urged for the creation of a high-level commission made up of Supreme Court justices to look into what happened on 9 May. It claimed that charges should be brought against those responsible for the killings of civilians during the protests that followed Imran Khan's detention.

The PTI pledged to identify all authorities responsible for violence on PTI demonstrators, including the interior minister and interim chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI condemns ban on internet The PTI strongly condemns the government’s recent ban on internet and social media access throughout the country, viewing it as an attempt to suppress the truth.

The party demands an immediate restoration of internet connectivity. Calls for conducting provincial elections The PTI questioned the legal and constitutional validity of the caretaker government in Punjab, referring to the Supreme Court's deadline of May 14 for elections in the province. It asserts that the failure to hold elections in Punjab today, in accordance with constitutional and Supreme Court orders, constitutes a severe infringement upon the constitution.