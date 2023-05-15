Thailand election result 2023: Pheu Thai and Move Forward Party stun military loyalists

Thailand election result 2023: Thailand's opposition parties have gained early traction in the preliminary election vote count, with progressive parties leading the conservative military-aligned parties that have been in power for almost a decade. The Sunday election saw 500 lower house seats up for grabs, with 400 being directly elected constituency seats and the rest being allocated via a proportional representation system.

The Move Forward Party (MFP), a progressive party formed in 2020, is on track to win 115 constituency seats, while Pheu Thai, the opposition party linked to the billionaire Shinawatra family, is set to win 112 constituency seats. The United Thai Nation Party of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to win 25 of the constituency seats.

MFP’s impressive performance backed by youth

The progressive MFP party's late-stage surge in opinion polls was built on young people, including 3.3 million first-time voters, turning out in large numbers to support its liberal agenda. This includes dismantling monopolies, weakening the military’s political role, and amending a strict law on royal insults that critics argue stifles dissent. The unofficial results show that the progressive party is doing much better than expected, and its success may be attributed to the public's desire for radical reforms to the monarchy and military.

376 votes needed to become PM

The election is the first in the country ever since a youth-led uprising in 2020 called for curbs on the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and an end to military-backed rule. However, even with the opposition's gains, there is no guarantee that either party will govern, even as an alliance, due to the military government-scripted 2017 constitution, which favours the military.