At least 26 killed as tractor trailer and van collide in northern Mexico

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a tractor trailer and a van collided killing 26 people on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, according to local police, reported Reuters.

The two vehicles collided and caught fire about 30 minutes outside of Ciudad Victoria, the state capital, according to the Tamaulipas public security ministry.

When the police arrived on the scene of the collision, they discovered the tractor trailer had left and was not to be seen at the site of the crash.

According to a source at the Tamaulipas prosecutors' office cited by Reuters, it was unclear to investigators whether the truck's driver fled the scene or died in the collision. Meanwhile, children were among the van's passengers. The van was purportedly from a private transportation company, the source claimed.

According to the source, all of the deceased victims are believed to be Mexicans. This had been ascertained as the authorities found national IDs at the scene.

About two weeks ago another incident took place where at least 18 died and 33 were injured in a tourist bus accident in western Mexico.

The harrowing incident occurred when the bus carrying the tourists plunged into a ravine on Saturday night. It was traveling between Tepic, the state capital, and Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, as per the prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the region where the tragedy took place.

The civil protection officer Pedro Nunez said the bus was carrying tourists on a 220-kilometre trip from Guadalajara in the nearby state of Jalisco to the seaside resort area of Guayabitos in Nayarit when it went off the road. Nunez added that all the passengers onboard the crashed tourist bus were Mexican nationals.