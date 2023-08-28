Morning brief: PM Modi congrats Neeraj Chopra for gold, Zelensky talks over hostilities in Russia, & more 

India's exceptional javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the World Athletics Championships as he secured the prestigious gold medal by achieving a remarkable distance of 88.17 metres. Adding to his Olympic triumph, Chopra is now celebrated as both the Olympic and World Champion. In news from Russia's war, Zelensky said that if Ukraine were to initiate hostilities within Russian borders, the international coalition and its allies will not back Kyiv.

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships on Sunday after winning the gold medal with a distance of 88.17 metres. The reigning Olympic champion is now the World Champion as well and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a congratulatory message for the athlete.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (August 28) that the international coalition or its allies who are supporting its efforts against Moscow's February invasion would not provide support if the country initiated hostilities within Russian borders. "I believe that this is a big risk, we will definitely be left alone," the Ukrainian president reportedly said during an interview. The Ukrainian president made these comments when he was questioned if it was time for Ukraine to move into Russian territory.

Officials have revealed the identity of the suspected gunman responsible for a tragic incident at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. The individual responsible for the rampage has been identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter. The shooting believed to be motivated by racial hatred, resulted in the deaths of three Black individuals and caused widespread fear. The alleged shooter, a 21-year-old white man left behind a last will and testament, along with disturbing writings which is called something like hatred-filled "the diary of a madman". The suspected gunman shot himself too after killing three of his victims in the tragic gun shooting.

The French education minister said on Sunday (August 27) that the nation will ban children from wearing the abaya, which is the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools. The announcement was made just ahead of the back-to-school season.