World Athletics Championships: 'Symbol of unparalleled excellence,' says PM Modi on Neeraj Chopra's gold medal

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history in World Athletics Championships on Sunday, August 27 after winning the gold medal with a distance of 88.17 metres. The reigning Olympic champion is now the World Champion as well and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a congratulatory message for the athlete.

"The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships," wrote the Indian PM on his official X, formerly Twitter, account. Have a look at the tweet here:

Speaking on his win at a late night press conference from Budapest, Hungary, Chopra said he has many more throws left in him and he will push himself more in the future.

“The biggest thing is I still have many more throws in me and the saying goes that ‘throwers don’t have a finishing line’. So I can push myself, it is motivation to see how many medals one can win. Winning medals does not mean we have done everything. There are so many athletes who have won multiple medals. So I will push myself much more and work harder,” said Chopra.

The athlete was also asked if he thinks he's the greatest athlete now to which he replied 'he's to improve more for the same.'

“I won’t say I am the greatest of all time. I have to improve more. The greatest of all time is Jan Zelezny when it comes to the javelin,” Chopra said.

The World champ was also thrilled to have fans around for the medal ceremony, something he missed during the Tokyo Olympic when he won the gold. The CVOID restrictions at the time did not allow fans to be there.

“It was a special moment. Crowds were missing in Tokyo. There also Adille sir (Athletics Federation of India president) was there. Today he was there too. There was a big crowd here, Indians too and there were shouts of Jai Hind. So many people came to support and watch athletics and it felt great,” concluded Chopra.

