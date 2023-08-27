Neeraj Chopra clinches historic gold in javelin throw with 88.17m in World Athletics Championship final
Story highlights
Neeraj is the first ever athlete from India to win gold medal in any discipline at the World Athletics Championship.
Neeraj is the first ever athlete from India to win gold medal in any discipline at the World Athletics Championship.
India’s Neeraj Chopra scripted history to become the first athlete from the country to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Worlds. With a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt in Budapest, Hungry, Neeraj stood on the top and won the gold medal. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished second with a throw of 87.82.
The Olympic champion becomes the javelin throw world champion ☄️— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 27, 2023
🇮🇳's @Neeraj_chopra1 throws 88.17m to upgrade last year's silver medal into glittering gold in Budapest 👏#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/8K1mIvcYmF
More to follow...