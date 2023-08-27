ugc_banner

Neeraj Chopra clinches historic gold in javelin throw with 88.17m in World Athletics Championship final

Budapest, HungryEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Aug 28, 2023, 01:08 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra clinches historic gold in World Athletics Championship final Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Neeraj is the first ever athlete from India to win gold medal in any discipline at the World Athletics Championship.

India’s Neeraj Chopra scripted history to become the first athlete from the country to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Worlds. With a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt in Budapest, Hungry, Neeraj stood on the top and won the gold medal. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished second with a throw of 87.82.

