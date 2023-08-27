Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer opens up on injury layoff, says he’s ‘thrilled to be back’ - WATCH

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer opens up on the injury layoff that kept him away from on-field cricket for around five months. The right-handed batter complained of back pain since the beginning of this year, and upon missing a few matches against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Iyer played in the Border-Gavaskar series only to get ruled out of the final Test in Ahmedabad in March due to the same.

Iyer underwent back surgery in London and later returned to the NCA in Bengaluru to begin his rehab. After he was declared 100% fit, the selectors named him in the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup 2023, as he further remains in contention for a slot in the World Cup team. Currently training at a conditioning camp in Alur, Bengaluru, Iyer spoke in detail about the back issue that troubled him.

In a video on BCCI’s official handles, Iyer explained due to a slipped disc, a nerve got compressed, which led to the suffering and required treatment.

Though Iyer added he is thrilled to be back playing for India.

"I'm thrilled to be back. I had this nerve compression, basically, a slipped disc that was compressing a nerve, and the pain was going down, all the way to the bottom of my tiny toe. Excruciating pain, I was not able to express myself properly about what I am going through. After the injury, I was hospitalised for two days, and then I went back home, I gave myself rest for almost ten days," Shreyas Iyer said via BCCI in a video.

"Post surgery, I was there for 3 weeks in London, because the doctor had to check the progress of me over a period of time. Gradually as we started doing some running sessions, the first running session was extremely tough," Iyer added.

‘I am happy to be back’

Iyer, alongside KL Rahul, returned to the cricket setup, much to every Indian cricket fan’s delight, as the Men in Blue gear up for the two multi-team events in Asia Cup 2023 and Cricket World Cup 2023.

Talking about returning to where he belonged, Iyer said, "I am happy to be here right now and embracing each and every moment.”

Meanwhile, the Indian batter is said to be putting in hard yards in the nets.

India will face Pakistan in the marquee clash on September 2 in Pallekele in Asia Cup 2023.