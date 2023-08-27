Jos Buttler reveals his best T20I and ODI knocks, picks two Indians as favourites in white-ball cricket

England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, is one of the modern-day’s most destructive batters. Having won two World Cups (one ODI, one T20) in three years, Buttler is referred to as a top player in world cricket. The right-hander, who has scored three ODI hundreds in less than 50 balls in each innings, is touted to be among the players to hit the most runs in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

Currently playing his trade in England’s newest competition – The Hundred, Buttler is gearing up for a packed-away winter. England will face New Zealand in a home series before taking on Ireland and then flying to India for the ten-team marquee event starting October 5.

Speaking with ESPNcricinfo in an exclusive chat ahead of the New Zealand series, Buttler talked in detail about his favourite T20I and ODI knocks, and whom he looks forward to watching in white-ball cricket.

While for a batter who has scored ample hundreds across both formats at astonishing rates, choosing favourites could take some time, Buttler was quick to handpick his best outings.

He also revealed the names of three cricketers, including two active Indian batters, whom he loves to watch, picking their favourite shot.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad likely to host Cricket World Cup 2023 opening ceremony on October 4

Starting with his favourite T20 innings, Buttler said his hundred against Sri Lanka at Sharjah during the 2021 World Cup tops the chart. He also mentioned one IPL inning that stands out for him.

“The hundred in Sharjah [at the 2021 T20 World Cup] would definitely be one, especially in those sort of conditions. I found the first half of that inning very tough. I got 94 not out against Mumbai Indians in the 2018 IPL at the Wankhede - that's probably one of the best I have batted. I was in a nice run of form, and that was one of those days where things clicked,” Buttler told ESPNcricinfo.

On his best ODI knock, the England captain said,

“The 116 in Dubai [vs. Pakistan in November 2015] is definitely one of my favourites. And then the hundred I got in Sydney [vs. Australia in January 2018]. That was one of the best I have played,” Buttler added.

Buttler loves to watch ‘these two Indian players

Having played enough IPL cricket over the years and against India across several tours, Buttler knows more about Indian cricketers and what shots they love than most players from other countries.

When asked to handpick his favourite players and what shots from their collection he would like to adapt, Buttler said,

“Quinton de Kock - the way he picks it up off his legs. Rohit Sharma's pull shot. Rishabh Pant's mindset, that fearless [nature]. He's fun to watch,” he added.