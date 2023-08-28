'We will definitely be left alone': Zelensky says allies will not back Ukraine in hostilities on Russian soil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (August 28) that the international coalition or its allies who are supporting its efforts against Moscow's February invasion would not provide support if the country initiated hostilities within Russian borders. "I believe that this is a big risk, we will definitely be left alone," the Ukrainian president reportedly said during an interview. The Ukrainian president made these comments when he was questioned if it was time for Ukraine to move into Russian territory.

Zelensky, during the interview, also stressed the crucial role played by Ukraine's allies in assisting its struggle to reclaim its occupied territory.

He said that the progress and responsibility on the battlefield are shared between Ukraine and its international partners and are "always bilateral".

Political solution for Crimea

Zelensky spoke of his belief in the feasibility of pursuing a demilitarisation of Russia's presence in Crimea through diplomatic means. He suggested that political means could be a pathway to addressing the ongoing situation in the region.

Escalation in war

In recent months, there has been an uptick in attacks occurring on Russian soil. Russian officials have claimed that Ukrainian drones and artillery fire have been responsible for these attacks. They claim that the attack has resulted in casualties among civilians in addition to damage of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's ace fighter pilot Andrii Pilshchykov who went by the call-sign 'Juice' was killed along with two other pilots in a mid-air-collission on Friday (August 25). Ukraine has confirmed the deaths. Plishchykov won fame when he took part in dogfights in the skies of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during the initial phase of the Russian invasion.