US: Gunman in racially motivated Jacksonville store shooting identified
Officials have revealed the identity of the suspected gunman responsible for a tragic incident at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. The individual responsible for the rampage has been identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter. The shooting, believed to be motivated by racial hatred, resulted in the deaths of three Black individuals and caused widespread fear. The alleged shooter, a 21-year-old white man left behind a last will and testament, along with disturbing writings which is called something like hatred-filled "the diary of a madman".