Morning brief: Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin, sign of calm in Iran-US tensions, and more

The curtain is risen and characters are set to be in the frame. The photographic symbolism from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin is beginning to dominate the news cycle worldwide. In Morocco, the global effort to rescue people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings continues.

The South Korean defence ministry has indicated that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, entered Russia on Tuesday (September 12) aboard his heavily fortified private train. This visit precedes his anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.



Morocco earthquake: Rescue teams race against time to find survivors, as death toll crosses 2,800



Morocco earthquake death toll as per latest estimates has crossed 2,800. As per state TV reports, late on Monday, the number of dead had risen to 2,862, and 2,562 people were injured.



In a significant legal triumph for renowned Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and her news platform, Rappler, a trial court handed down an acquittal on tax fraud charges.

This marks yet another victory for the journalist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, alongside a Russian counterpart. Ressa, who serves as the head of Rappler, has earned widespread acclaim for the relentless scrutiny her platform directed towards former President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs.

The US will release $6 bn in frozen Iranian funds and indicated that it would release five Iranian prisoners from American jails. The development came on September 11 when the Biden administration formally notified Congress on the matter, in what was seen as a major sign of plummeting tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Archaeologists have made a significant discovery of Palaeolithic cave art in "Cova Dones" or "Cueva Dones", a cave site in Spain.

With over 100 ancient paintings and engravings believed to be at least 24,000 years old, this discovery can arguably be considered one of the most important finds on the Eastern Iberian Coast in Europe.



In India, if the consensus on social media is to go by, the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stole the most widespread spotlight as he mingled with world leaders at the G-20 summit. The Indian-origin leader of the UK's Conservative Party garnered admiration of Indians for the purported display of humility when he sat beside Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on one knee as the elder leader from Dhaka sat on a chair.

But it has emerged that the Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy could not complete one task from their Delhi to-do list.

