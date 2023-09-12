Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty wanted to visit Haldiram's or Saravana Bhawan in Delhi but could not

In India, if the consensus on social media is to go by, the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stole the most widespread spotlight as he mingled with world leaders at the G-20 summit. The Indian-origin leader of the UK's Conservative Party garnered admiration of Indians for the purported display of humility when he sat beside Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on one knee as the elder leader from Dhaka sat on a chair. The picture was clicked right after the G20 leaders paid homage to Indian freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi at his resting place in New Delhi.

Rishi Sunak, the UK's Indian-origin PM, stole the spotlight as he mingled with world leaders at the Delhi G20 summit. pic.twitter.com/ntsCXCuvXh — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 10, 2023 ×

Prior to that, earlier on the morning of September 10, Rishi Sunak along with wife Akshata Murthy visited Swaminarayan Akshardham temple on the banks of river Yamuna in the eastern part of Indian capital. The visit culminated into one of the top highlights of Sunaks' Delhi visit, partly due to their Indian roots which played an active role in their show of cultural rootedness.

Later during the day, the social media was abuzz with pictures of Sunaks' visit from Akshardham temple, with a unanimous verdict that they were a couple to watch, not just for their political presence, but for the undeniable chemistry which was visible in their gestures, glances, and the fashion choices they made.

But it has emerged that the Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy could not complete one task from their Delhi to-do list.

According to a report in The Guardian, the UK Prime Minister and his wife could not visit one of their favourite Indian chain restaurants – Haldiram’s or Saravana Bhavan – because of restrictions that were put in place in New Delhi during the days of G20 summit.

But while Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty indeed could not visit the aforementioned restaurants, it must be noted that some of their outlets were open even in the New Delhi district of national capital on September 9 and September 10, the days when the G20 leaders' summit was hosted in India.

Sunak was eyeing a diplomatic breakthrough from the summit towards an Indian trade deal. The two sides have been negotiating for more than 18 months. British officials have expressed confidence that the deal could be signed later this year, in Sunak administration's efforts to mitigate the effects of Brexit.

