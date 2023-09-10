Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's radiant connection steals hearts during India visit

World leaders were under the global spotlight for their diplomatic prowess, but the magnetic connection between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, stole hearts around the world.

They were the couple to watch, not just for their political presence, but for the undeniable chemistry. It was quite visible in their gesture, eye glances, and fashion choices they made.

The visit of the couple to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit was meticulously tracked by fashion enthusiasts and admirers of love.

Upon their landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Akshata shared photos on her official Instagram handle, radiating joy alongside her husband.

Rishi Sunak cut a dashing figure in a navy blue pantsuit, his crisp white shirt perfectly complimented his orange tie and black shoes.

Akshata, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a white shirt paired with a vibrant, multi-colored printed long skirt. Her look was completed with understated makeup and stud earrings.

One picture which was reminiscent of the Downing Street photo they shared last year when Sunak assumed the PM role, was Akshata lovingly adjusting Rishi's tie. The sight was simply adorable celebrating their palpable connection.

Their smiles in the photos were infectious, spreading cheer globally, and social media could not get enough.

People admired the genuine love they showcased.

Their visit continued with a heartwarming interaction with local schoolchildren at the British Council headquarters in Delhi.

The images shared on Akshata's Instagram were of the couple mentoring and guiding eager young minds.

Akshata even joined in a game of football, her multi-colored, flowy dress adding grace to the moment.

Later, at a gala dinner hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Rishi Sunak looked impeccable in a sleek black suit with a white shirt and maroon tie, while Akshata dazzled in a vibrant, multi-colored dress, combining Indian and Western fashion sensibilities.

Her dress featured an eclectic blend of green, blue, and magenta floral prints, leaving onlookers enchanted by her grace and style.

Amid their public appearances, it was their dinner date in Central Delhi that caught everyone's attention. Holding hands and strolling together, Rishi and Akshata radiated love.

Rishi looked handsome in a white shirt and black pants, while Akshata twinned with him in a white tee and striped pants, carrying an elegant purse.

Her minimalistic look and their affectionate gestures melted hearts.

The pictures of the couple mingling with Indian leaders at the G20 gala dinner also went viral on social media, reaffirming their charisma.

Akshata continued to impress in a multi-colored silk dress, and Rishi stayed classic in his black suit, white shirt, and maroon tie.

Their visit to the Akshardham Temple added a spiritual touch to their journey.

Rishi Sunak, dressed in trousers and a shirt, and Akshata, in a kurta with palazzo pants, received a traditional welcome.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty's visit to India wasn't just a political affair. The world watched as they offered prayers, their connection shining even in moments of reverence.

