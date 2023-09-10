G20 sherpa's herculean effort: 200 hours, 300 meetings culminate in Delhi consensus

The G20 Summit in New Delhi witnessed a remarkable achievement as consensus was reached on the Ukraine conflict, culminating in the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. This monumental success followed gruelling negotiations, extensive bilateral meetings, and multiple draft revisions. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who led the charge, commended the tireless efforts of two members of his team, Nag Naidu and Eenam Gambhir.

The most challenging aspect of the entire G20 Summit revolved around establishing consensus on the geopolitical quagmire of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This Herculean task required an astonishing 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, involving 300 bilateral meetings and the refinement of 15 draft documents. Amitabh Kant, sharing his perspective on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the immense complexity of this task.

The most complex part of the entire #G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non -stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers - @NagNaidu08 & @eenamg
— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 10, 2023

India's victory in the face of adversity

The G20's adoption of the New Delhi Declaration stands as a monumental victory for India. This achievement was especially noteworthy considering the backdrop of formidable challenges stemming from the Ukraine conflict and discord over addressing climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement following the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration reflected the significance of this accomplishment. He lauded the unwavering dedication of the team that facilitated the consensus, emphasising the inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented nature of India's presidency.

The New Delhi declaration

Amitabh Kant, in a press briefing, highlighted the essence of India's presidency and the New Delhi Declaration. With a total of 83 clauses, all 83 achieved unanimous consensus among participating nations. Notably, there were eight clauses addressing geopolitical issues under the theme of "Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity," and each of these received unanimous support.

A remarkable aspect of the New Delhi Declaration was its unanimous endorsement by all participating countries. This consensus was achieved without a single footnote or Chair's Summary, making it a comprehensive and unequivocal statement supported by 100 per cent unanimity.

Amitabh Kant and his team received widespread praise for their exceptional work in building consensus on contentious issues like the Ukraine conflict. One notable voice of commendation came from senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor. He acknowledged Kant's diplomatic prowess and celebrated India's proud moment at the G20.