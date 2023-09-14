Morning brief: Joe Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry, & more

In his first remarks since an impeachment inquiry was launched, United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (September 13) brushed off the impeachment and said an investigation was launched against him as Republicans want to shut down the federal government.

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (September 13) brushed off the House Republicans' impeachment and said an investigation was launched against him as Republicans want to shut down the federal government.

Just days after facing a deadly cyclone that killed at least 41 people in the southern region, Brazil is bracing for another storm. According to officials, the extratropical cyclone that descended upon the state of Rio Grande do Sul left behind a trail of destruction, with 25 people still unaccounted for.

As Silicon Valley continues its cost-cutting measures, Google revealed it will let go of hundreds of employees who assisted in hiring and recruiting new personnel, according to a report by CNN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (September 14) accepted the invitation by his guest Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea, informed the state-run KCNA news agency.