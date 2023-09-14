Google laid off hundreds of recruiters in another round of job cuts

As Silicon Valley continues its cost-cutting measures, Google revealed it will let go of hundreds of employees who assisted in hiring and recruiting new personnel, according to a report by CNN.

The most recent job layoffs come after Alphabet, the parent company of Google, lost 12,000 jobs in January, or approximately 6 per cent of its total workforce, as it struggled with the economic unrest that had a negative impact on the company’s bottom line in particular its main advertising division.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai stated during the company’s earnings call in July that the company was working to decrease “expense growth and pace of hiring.”

“We continue to invest in top engineering and technical talent while also meaningfully slowing the pace of our overall hiring,” CNN quoted Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini as saying in a statement on Wednesday, further indicating that the workload for recruiters has reduced amid hiring slowdowns. “To ensure we operate efficiently, we’ve made the hard decision to reduce the size of our recruiting team.”

A few hundred employees throughout the globe will be impacted by the job cuts, but the majority of the team will continue to work and recruit for important positions like top engineering talent, according to Google. The actual number of department layoffs was not disclosed by the corporation.

Google added that the hiring reductions do not constitute a larger round of layoffs and that the impacted employees will get severance packages and other perks.

Google's cloud, user experience, software engineering, and other teams’ recruiters made posts on LinkedIn indicating they had been impacted by the layoffs.

An affected Google recruiter was quoted by CNN as saying, “My heart is heavy for everyone that was impacted alongside me, and I know better days are ahead for all of us even though today doesn't feel like it.”

As rising demand for its services during the pandemic increased profitability, Alphabet increased its workforce by more than 50,000 employees beginning in 2021. However, the company’s main digital ad business last year experienced a slowdown as advertisers cut down on their spending due to concerns about an economic downturn or recession.

In an effort to stabilise its operations, the corporation has put more emphasis this year on cost-cutting measures. Google announced in July that its revenues increased by about 15 per cent year over year in the quarter that ended in June as its Search and YouTube advertisements businesses kept growing.

Alphabet has 190,234 employees as at the end of 2022,according to a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As per its most recent filing, its headcount decreased to 181,798 by the end of June.

This year, a variety of other IT companies, including Meta, Microsoft, and, more lately, T-Mobile, undertook significant layoffs in an effort to reduce expenses in the face of economic difficulties.