Republicans want to shut down govt: US President Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (September 13) brushed off the House Republicans' impeachment and said an investigation was launched against him as Republicans want to shut down the federal government. Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Virginia, President Biden said instead of being concerned about the investigation, he was focused on things that Americans want him focused on, the news agency Associated Press reported.

“The best I can tell is they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government,” Biden said. The president's remarks were the first since Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry.

The report said that McCarthy's sudden decision to direct the inquiry into Biden over the business dealings of his son Hunter and the Biden family's finances won over even the most reluctant Republicans, with some GOP lawmakers pushing for swift action.

On Wednesday, the speaker held a meeting of House Republicans justifying his reasoning for the inquiry sought by former US president Donald Trump. The inquiry is centred around whether Biden benefited from Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

Impeachment inquiry baseless: White House

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the impeachment inquiry was baseless, adding no evidence had been produced by Republicans against President Biden.

"Their own investigation has actually debunked their ridiculous attacks. And the only reason Speaker McCarthy is doing this political stunt. And we have seen it, you all have reported, is because Marjorie Taylor GREENE has said she threatened to shut down the government. Can you imagine shutting down the government over a political stunt?" Jean-Pierre told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

