Brazil’s south braces for another storm after facing deadly cyclone last week

Just days after facing a deadly cyclone that killed at least 41 people in the southern region, Brazil is bracing for another storm.

According to officials, the extratropical cyclone that descended upon the state of Rio Grande do Sul left behind a trail of destruction, with 25 people still unaccounted for.

What’s concerning is that the new storm is also expected to hit the country’s south only, which could very well exacerbate the crisis and drive the death toll higher.

Late Thursday, “a cold front will advance along the border with Uruguay and will reinforce instabilities in the southern regions of the state, expanding to northern areas between Thursday night and early Friday,” according to a warning from the state government, citing a meteorologist.

What happened last week?

A massive cyclone resulted in the unprecedented swelling of the Taquari river, which submerged whole neighbourhoods in Rio Grande do Sol, forcing many people to climb onto roofs while awaiting rescue.

According to local media, more than 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes from at least 83 municipalities.

“Almost a thousand rescuers and a dozen helicopters were involved in rescue efforts that continued Thursday, complicated by the destruction of two bridges and 16 roads fully or partially blocked”, officials said.

What’s making cyclones in Brazil deadlier?

According to researchers, it’s a deadly combination of climate change and unplanned urbanisation that is making cyclones deadlier in Brazil.

Francis Lacerda, a researcher at the Pernambuco State Agronomy Institute’s Climate Change Laboratory, says that even though the country is not used to frequent cyclones, but it is becoming “more and more frequent” for them to make landfall in the country.

He added that irregular housing on hillsides and unchecked urbanisation were worsening the weather crisis in Brazil.

Previous weather crises in Brazil

Earlier in June, a similar cyclone left at least 13 dead in Rio Grande do Sul and forced thousands of people from their homes.

In February, massive landslides and record flooding in the southeastern resort town of Sao Sebastiao, on the coast of Sao Paulo state ended up killing 65 people.