PM Modi says India has 'unwavering faith' in Brazil for next G20 presidency, holds talks with President Lula

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (September 10), held bilateral talks with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi where they discussed ways to bolster trade and cooperation in agriculture, and technology.

"Excellent meeting with President @LulaOficial. Ties between India and Brazil are very strong. We talked about ways to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology and more. I also conveyed my best wishes for Brazil's upcoming G20 Presidency," PM Modi wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Sunday.

Also, on Sunday, PM Modi handed over the G20 presidential gavel to the Brazilian president and expressed “unwavering faith” in the country for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication and vision. He also assured “all possible cooperation” to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“India passes the gavel to Brazil. We have unwavering faith that they will lead with dedication, and vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency. @LulaOficial,” wrote PM Modi on X.

"I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said minutes before the New Delhi G20 Summit concluded.

"Earlier Lula da Silva handed over saplings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Session 3 of the G20 Summit.

The Brazilian President thanked PM Modi for his efforts in conducting the G20 Summit and also set forth three priorities under his country's presidency of the grouping which include social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development and reform of global governance institutions.

"All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto which says 'Building a fair world and a sustainable planet'. Two task forces will be created - Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilisation against Climate Change," he said at the closing of the session.

