Canadian PM Justin Trudeau responds to Khalistan extremism, says 'will push back against hatred'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Sunday (September 10), during a press briefing asserted that his country will always defend freedom of expression but at the same time will not tolerate the act of violence and will ensure that the rule of law is respected and abided by.

On being asked if issues like Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference” came up during his discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit, he said, “Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues. Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred”.

He further stressed that the "actions of the few", do not represent the entire community or Canada.

“I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference,” he added.

During the talks, PM Modi said that it was essential for both the countries to cooperate in dealing with threats like Khalistan extremism and stated that the India-Canada relationship was based on mutual respect and that trust was extremely crucial for its progress.

"He (PM Modi) conveyed our strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship. The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats. PM Modi also mentioned that a relationship based on mutual respect and trust is essential for the progress of the India-Canada relationship", read an official statement by MEA.

India is important partner of Canada, says Trudeau

Trudeau also said that India is an "extraordinarily important" economy and an "important partner" of Canada in a range of sectors including fighting climate change and creating economic growth.

"We recognize India as an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner for Canada on everything, from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for citizens. There is always a lot of work to do and we will continue to do it," Trudeau said.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Met PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors," following the leaders' bilateral meeting on Sunday.

