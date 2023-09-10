'G20 not a forum for political discussions': Macron on Ukraine war 'compromise' in Delhi Declaration

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Ukraine war "compromise” reached in the Delhi Declaration to which all the G20 member nations have agreed. Macron while addressing a press conference in Delhi said, "Let us face it that G20 is not a forum for political discussions... it was revived at the time of financial crisis."

"We are here to mainly talk about economic topics and climate action. We know we would disagree because Russia is a member of the G20. G20 said it supports lasting peace which is exactly opposite of what Russia is saying," the French PM reportedly said.

World leaders at the G20 Summit reached a consensus over the language used for the Russia-Ukraine war in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical," mentions the Delhi Declaration shared after the Indian PM Narendra Modi announced its adoption.

Over the climate objectives which the G20 members agreed on during the summit in New Delhi, Macron said Sunday (September 10) said, "We must all... phase out coal very rapidly and much more quickly than today."

Macron on connectivity project

French President Macron while taking up a question from WION on the mega connectivity project said, "This is a very important connectivity project. we committed financing so we will work together to with all the countries to put money together. we will define and make a common package."

The leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and the United States launched the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to facilitate the flow of commerce, energy, and data from India across West Asia to Europe.

PM Modi, Macron bilateral meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron where both leaders discussed a range of issues.

"A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress," Modi wrote on X social media platform following the meeting with Macron.

India-France also released its joint statement acknowledging the important discussions held between the leaders on international and regional developments.