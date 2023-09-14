Putin accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (September 14) accepted the invitation by his guest Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea, informed the state-run KCNA news agency.

"Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," said KCNA, adding that the North Korean leader extended the invitation at the end of the meeting between the two on Wednesday.

"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship."

Kim, who rarely ventures out of his authoritarian empire, arrived in Russia, aboard his armoured train for a rare summit with the Kremlin boss. During the meeting, both leaders displayed warmth and discussed world affairs as well as areas of collaboration.

"The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion," Kim said praising Russia.

"And that in the frontline of anti-imperialism and independence, I will always be standing with Russia, I’m using this opportunity to make it clear," the North Korean leader added.

Meanwhile, Putin confirmed that Moscow would help North Korea build satellites. Putin said: "That's why we came here."

While Putin was accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the meeting, Kim arrived with his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, number two and commander of the Korean People's Army Ri Pyong Chol, Pak Jong Chon, and Jo Chun Ryong, the director of North Korea's Munitions Industry Department.

US criticises the meeting

Apprehensive of the meeting and growing bonhomie between Kim-Putin, the US State Department released a statement, saying it was "troubling" that the Kremlin would discuss cooperation with Pyongyang on programmes that are in contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions

"We have taken a number of actions already to sanction entities that brokered arms sales between North Korea and Russia, and we won't hesitate to impose additional sanctions if appropriate," said spokesman Matthew Miller.

Notably, Washington on Wednesday announced it had approved a $5 billion sale of top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to South Korea. Experts said the move was carefully curated to send a message to Russia and North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies)