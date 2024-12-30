Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died on Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100, his non-profit foundation announced. According to the Crater Center, he died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, Georgia, "surrounded by his family".

Meanwhile, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's newly installed leader, during an interview with Al Arabiya TV, three weeks after his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) coalition ousted Bashar al-Assad in a dramatic offensive said that elections in the country could take up to four years.

In other news, Afghanistan rulers Taliban on Saturday (Dec 28) issued a new order effectively stonewalling women from the public eye. The new order bans the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by the Afghan women, including the kitchen, and communal wells.

Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies at 100: Life, legacy and more

Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa urges US to lift sanctions, blames Assad regime for them

Taliban's new diktat: Kitchens must be windowless to prevent 'obscene acts'

Netanyahu in good condition after successful prostate removal operation: Hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a successful prostate removal surgery and is in good condition, hospital officials stated. This comes amid the Gaza war and his trial for alleged corruption.

Watch: Mikheil Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's President amid the political tensions