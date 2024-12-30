Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a successful prostate removal surgery and is in good condition, the hospital officials treating him said. This comes amid the Gaza war and his trial for alleged corruption.

Advertisment

Israel’s longest-serving leader has held up a public image of being in good health and full of vigour, boasting his 18-hour days.

The 75-year-old prime minister has had a series of health issues over the recent years. His latest operation was done to remove a benign enlarged prostate due to a urinary tract infection. Netanyahu’s office said that he is fully conscious after the successful surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center.

Also read | Israel's Netanyahu to undergo prostate surgery; Justice Minister to serve as acting PM

Advertisment

"The prime minister has awakened from anaesthesia and is in good condition. He has been transferred to the recovery unit and will remain under observation in the coming days," the Hadassah Medical Centre said in a statement.

“There was no fear” of cancer or malignancy. “We only hope for the best,” Hospital, head of the urology department at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center, said in a video statement.

Earlier, in March, the Israeli PM had surgery for a hernia. He also has a heart condition due to which he underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted in July last year.

Advertisment

In a statement, his office said that he was taken to an underground recovery unit and is expected to remain there for several days for observation. His current location is fortified against potential missile attacks.

The operation was carried out on Sunday (Dec 29). Netanyahu had a testimony scheduled this week concerning his ongoing corruption trial. His lawyer, Amit Hadad, called off the court presence as he would require “a number of days” for the procedure.

Netanyahu has denied the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Also read | Israeli attorney general orders cops to open probe into Netanyahu's wife because of THIS reason

During his absence from office, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, was the acting prime minister while Netanyahu was having his recent surgery.

The news of Netanyahu’s health comes days after one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza was raided by the Israeli military. The director of the hospital was arrested.

Israel’s war with Hamas has been going on for more than 14 months following the October 7 attacks that led to the killing of about 1,200 people and the abduction of 250 others.

Meanwhile, Israel’s retaliation resulted in the death of over 45,400 Palestinians and more than 108,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)