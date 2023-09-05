Morning brief: Jill Biden tests Covid positive, Kim Jong Un to visit Putin, & more

The White House announced on Monday (September 4) that Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, has contracted COVID-19, whereas President Joe Biden has tested negative for the virus. This month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to visit Russia, where he will engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the provision of weapons for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India has received an invitation to participate in the upcoming trilateral summit, which will involve Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

United States First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid, while President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus, the White House said on Monday (September 4). In a statement, the White House said that Jill is experiencing only mild symptoms and will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be travelling to Russia this month where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the need to provide weapons for the ongoing war against Ukraine, reported the New York Times on Monday (September 4), citing US and allied sources.

India has been invited to be part of the next trilateral summit involving Israel, Greece and Cyprus.

In a joint press conference on Monday (Sept 4), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country is interested in natural gas exports partnership with countries such as India, which may even be invited to the next trilateral summit, expected next year.

