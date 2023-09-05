India invited to be part of Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit

India has been invited to be part of the next trilateral summit involving Israel, Greece and Cyprus.

In a joint press conference on Monday (Sept 4), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country is interested in natural gas exports partnership with countries such as India, which may even be invited to the next trilateral summit, expected next year.

The summit took place in the Cypriot capital Nicosia to discuss regional energy cooperation to focus on exports to Europe, especially natural gas and renewables.

Echoing similar sentiments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about plans to expand the 3+1 format beyond the United States and potentially include India.

“There’s something else that could develop, and we discussed it at great length,” the Israeli leader said.

“There is now the possibility that we might have the expansion of the Abraham Accords to normalisation with Saudi Arabia.”

Intensifying cooperation with India

“All three countries view that as a great possibility, but they also see that this could lead to a connection between India, the Arabian peninsula, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Europe. There is a natural…there is a geographic connection but it could be also something that would lead to many rewards for our peoples and our countries,” he added.

Likewise, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said they reaffirmed “our strong commitment to the 3+1 format with the United States and agreed on the value of intensifying 3+1 cooperation, with concrete deliverables also with other countries and we talked specifically about India.”

Israel, Cyprus, Greece enhance cooperation on gas infrastructure

Israel is already exploiting offshore gas reserves, and Cyprus has so far untapped energy riches. Both countries are seeking ways to join forces to export natural gas to the European mainland.

The leaders said they wanted to promote "energy synergies" such as an electricity interconnector between the three countries and a possible natural gas pipeline, the joint statement said.

"We reaffirmed the common interest to advance prospects for a reliable energy corridor from the Eastern Mediterranean basin to Europe," the statement added.

Netanyahu said Israel and Cyprus were working on exporting his country's gas reserves to Europe via the island.

Later in a joint statement following the conclusion of the 9th trilateral summit, the leaders “agreed that the energy sector, and in particular, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy, is a solid foundation for cooperation in the region, based on international law including the law of the sea and the respect of all states to exercise their rights in their respective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.”