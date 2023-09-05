North Korea's Kim Jong Un to visit Russia for weapon talks with Putin this month: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be travelling to Russia this month where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the need to provide weapons for the ongoing war against Ukraine, reported the New York Times on Monday (September 4), citing US and allied sources.



Kim is likely to board an armoured train from Pyongyang to Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he is set to meet Putin, said the newspaper.



The planned trip will take place as Russia and North Korea have been discussing holding joint military exercises after Russian Defense Minister Sergei visited North Korea during which he tried to convince Pyongyang to let Russia purchase artillery ammunition.



As per reports, Putin wants North Korea to provide Russia with artillery shells and antitank missiles, and Kim wishes Russia to share the advanced technology for the nuclear-powered submarines and satellites, as per the officials. On his trip, Kim is also hoping to seek food aid for his impoverished nation.

The two leaders will be present on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run from September 10 to 13, as per the officials.



Kim is also likely to visit Pier 33, where naval ships from the Pacific fleet of Russia dock, officials stated. The anniversary of its founding is celebrated by North Korea on September 9.

US reacts to reports of Putin-Kim meeting

The White House on Monday (September 4) stated that Kim Jong Un is expected to hold a "leader-level diplomatic engagement" with President Putin in Russia.



"As we have warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, using an acronym for the North, adding that "we have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia."

Previously, the US had warned that North Korea may provide weapons to Russia, amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine which has been vehemently opposed by the United States and its European allies and that Moscow calls a "special military operation."



On August 30, White House national security spokesman John Kirby expressed the concerns of the United States over the actively advancing arms negotiations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

