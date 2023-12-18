LIVE TV
Morning brief: Japan condemns North Korea's missile launches, Dawood reportedly poisoned, and more

WION Web Team
Dec 18, 2023
Morning brief: Here's a look at the top stories. Photograph:(Others)

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday (Dec 18) condemned the missile launches by saying they posed a threat to peace and stability. Addressing a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders in Tokyo, Prime Minister Kishida also said the launches violated resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is the most wanted criminal in India, has reportedly been poisoned and admitted to a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi city. According to unconfirmed media reports, Dawood is in a critical condition.

In other news from around the world, at least three people were injured, one critically, and the armed suspect was killed after a shooting incident in downtown Austin, Texas last Saturday.

main img

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday (Dec 18) that North Korea's latest missile launches violated resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and were a threat to peace and stability.

main img

India’s most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been poisoned and admitted to a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi city. The 65-year-old underworld figure, who is responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was allegedly poisoned by one of his men and was rushed to hospital two days ago.

main img

At least three people were injured, one critically, and the armed suspect was killed after a shooting incident in downtown Austin, Texas on Saturday night (Dec 16). This was hours after the police said that they were responding to another shooting that happened at the city’s Barton Creek Square Mall where one person was shot and sustained minor injuries. 

main img

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, is set to embark on a key diplomatic visit to Russia later this week, aiming to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations. 

Watch | Freezing temperatures, snow, ice blanket China, highways shut

