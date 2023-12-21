Morning brief: Israel's latest evacuation order, anti-war presidential hopeful to run against Putin, & more

WION is tracking updates of the Israel-Hamas war in our live blog. As per the latest at the time of writing this, Israel continues to uncover more Hamas tunnels amid the civilian infrastructure as rockets continue to pound Gaza, with no hopes for a ceasefire. In news from Russia, a former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has officially submitted her candidacy to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming March 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's readiness for peace efforts, stating, "If there is anything India can do to advance efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so."

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: The latest attempt for a truce between state of Israel and Hamas ended "without results" in the Egyptian capital Cairo where the Qatari and Egyptian mediators were hoping to achieve another humanitarian ceasefire. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire on Wednesday (Dec 20) as he vowed that Israel will continue its war against Hamas "to the end".

Former TV journalist and Russian lawmaker calling for peace in Ukraine, Yekaterina Duntsova, submitted her application on Wednesday (Dec 20) to challenge incumbent President Vladimir Putin in the country’s upcoming elections in March 2024.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India stands ready for any peace efforts in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. "If there is anything India can do to take forward efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so," Modi said during an interview with Financial Times.