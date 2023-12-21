Anti-war, Russian presidential hopeful Yekaterina Duntsova applies to run in election against Putin

Former TV journalist and Russian lawmaker calling for peace in Ukraine, Yekaterina Duntsova, submitted her application on Wednesday (Dec 20) to challenge incumbent President Vladimir Putin in the country’s upcoming elections in March 2024.

She presented her documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to register as a candidate days after taking her first steps toward candidate status Sunday. In line with the country’s law, her run had to be endorsed by 500 supporters.

‘Humane’ Russia

The 40-year-old Russian lawmaker hopes to challenge Putin by promoting her vision of a “humane” Russia “that’s peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.”

Duntsova, in an interview with Reuters last month, called for an end to the war in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

She has submitted her documents to formally enter the election which Putin is expected to win, a foregone conclusion by supporters and opponents alike.

“I feel a sense of accomplishment: We’ve done everything that we needed to do. We’ve made this step, and I think it should inspire people who support us,” said Duntsova, speaking to journalists in Moscow on Wednesday.

If accepted as an independent candidate, the former journalist faces the herculean task of collecting 300,000 signatures of support for her candidacy, from at least 40 Russian regions, by January 31.

“(I hope that) I’ll at least be registered (as a candidate). But, of course, collecting signatures is a huge job and I hope that people will be actively taking part.”

She also corrected a reporter who asked if she thought the authorities would actually allow her to stand. “Why are we talking about permission if this is my right according to the law and I have that possibility and have the necessary qualities to put myself forward?” she responded.

“We are just moving according to the formula prescribed by federal law, and for that we don’t need anyone’s permission,” Duntsova added.

In her interview with Reuters, Duntsova avoided using the word “war” to describe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Putin calls his “special military operation", but did acknowledge that she was afraid. “Any sane person taking this step would be afraid - but fear must not win.”

Upcoming Russian presidential elections

Russian state parliament set March 17 as the date for the country’s 2024 presidential election earlier this month.

Putin, who has been in power either as president or prime minister since 1999, announced his candidacy earlier this month and has sought another six-year term. If he wins, this will be the 71-year-old incumbent’s 5th term in office.

Over his more than two decades in power, Putin has established tight control on Russia’s political system, and with prominent critics in jail or outside the country at risk of arrest, there are no established opposition figures to challenge him.

Navalny’s supporters have called the process a sham, saying the Kremlin, via the electoral commission, controls who can run and can easily manipulate the vote with the help of an opaque electronic voting system.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin says that Putin will win because he enjoys overwhelming public support, with opinion poll ratings of around 80 per cent.