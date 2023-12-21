India stands ready for peace efforts, committed to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India stands ready for any peace efforts in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. "If there is anything India can do to take forward efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so," Modi said during an interview with Financial Times.

The Indian PM added that his country is committed to supporting humanitarian aid to Gaza. While maintaining India's long-standing position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Modi reiterated backing for a two-state solution.

“I remain in touch with the leaders in the region,” the Indian PM added.

Modi also touched upon a varied number of subjects during the interview, including India-US relations, US-China relations, India's political landscape ahead of the national elections next year, and so on.

Riding high on recent victories in state elections, Modi is seeking a third term in the upcoming polls. Confident in his party's prospects, the Indian PM highlighted the positive changes witnessed during his leadership.

While dismissing criticisms of his government's economic and democratic record, Modi asserted that transformative initiatives have been realised through public participation and that “any talk of amending the constitution is meaningless".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is poised for a "takeoff". “Today, the people of India have very different aspirations from the ones they had 10 years back,” Modi said adding, “they [people of India] realise that our nation is on the cusp of a take-off."

“They want this flight to be expedited, and they know the best party to ensure this is the one which brought them this far.”

India-US relations

Modi, during the FT interview, said that India's foremost guiding principle in foreign affairs is its national interest, allowing engagement "in a manner that respects mutual interests and acknowledges the complexities of contemporary geopolitics."

On India's evolving relationship with the United States, Modi described it as "broader in engagement, deeper in understanding, warmer in friendship than ever before." Amid the controversy in connection to a US-based Sikh Separatist, Modi said that the India-US relations are on an "upward trajectory".