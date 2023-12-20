India: Ayodhya Trust extends invitations to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi for Ram temple consecration

On Tuesday (Dec 19), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust delegation, led by Nripendra Misra and other prominent figures, also extended invitations to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda, and former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Manmohan Singh's declining health prevented the delegation from securing an appointment, while Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are reportedly unlikely to attend. The grand ceremony, marking the culmination of the temple construction, has garnered attention from across the political spectrum.

Champat Rai, Secretary of the trust, shared insights into the carefully crafted guest list, featuring industrialists, scientists, actors, and army officers. Invitees range from the Dalai Lama and Baba Ramdev to industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, along with iconic actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The list also includes key figures from the Tata Group and L&T, as reported by the Indian Express.

Tentative schedule and elaborate rituals

The consecration ceremony is set to precede extensive rituals, including bathing the deity in the Sarayu river and a procession to major temples in Ayodhya. The schedule also involves state-wise allotment for temple visits after the ceremony, with special train provisions considered. Chief Ministers and Governors, however, are not on the invite list, as per sources.

Political leaders, including Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Mayawati, and Arvind Kejriwal, have received invitations.

Addressing speculation about opposition leaders not being invited, a senior VHP leader clarified that key leaders across the political spectrum are part of the plan. While logistical constraints limit the crowd size, party presidents have been prioritized for invitations.

Also watch | Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Temple) set to open for public from January 2024 The ceremony, expected to draw roughly 8,000 attendees, will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as speakers. The guest list underscores a diverse representation, celebrating the cultural and national significance of the historic event.