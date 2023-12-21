Iceland volcano eruption could trigger a new set of 'fires' that might last for over a 100 years: Report

The volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, which occurred on Monday (Dec 18), may signal the commencement of a prolonged period of volcanic activity spanning over a century, media reports said quoting an American volcanologist, Ben Edwards.

Professor Edwards, an expert in geosciences at Pennsylvania's Dickinson College, shared insights with Newsweek media outlet, stating that this volcanic event "seems to be consistent with the start of a new set of 'fires' on the peninsula that could last intermittently for 100-plus years."

The eruption triggered a pollution warning for Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, following the release of lava fountains reaching heights of up to 650 feet.

Professor Edwards said that this doesn't imply continuous eruptions but suggested they might occur every few years on average. "This is the edge of two tectonic plates, and so that is what is expected to happen here," he said while highlighting the unique opportunity provided by modern technology to monitor and better comprehend the geological processes of plate tectonic spreading in this region.

Tourists cautioned

Icelandic police are warning tourists to exercise extreme caution and reconsider before approaching the site of the recent volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavík. This came as police had to rescue an exhausted hiker by helicopter on Tuesday (Dec 19). They urged people to "think four times" before attempting the trek, citing the difficulty of the journey and the potential dangers it poses to hikers.

Meanwhile, Haraldur Sigurdsson, an emeritus professor of geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, stated, "We know that this is not the end of activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula."

The eruption follows a month and a half of heightened seismic activity, attributed to magma moving into the Earth's crust.

Iceland, reliant on geothermal power, faces a dual challenge as volcanic activity contributes to infrastructure development but also poses risks. Professor Edwards acknowledged the importance of preventive measures such as earth walls and diversions.