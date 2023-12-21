Florida: 10-year-old accidentally shoots younger sister in face

Police said on Tuesday (Dec 19) that a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister in the face while they sat in an unattended car in a Florida gas station parking lot.

As reported by WPTV reported, West Palm Beach Police said the accidental shooting happened at a RaceTrac gas station.

Reports have said that the boy found a loaded semi-automatic Glock handgun in the car's centre console.

As per the police, the boy told them that the gun accidentally fired, and hit his eight-year-old sister in the face.

Mike Jachles, who is the West Palm Beach Police Department spokesman, said: "She was conscious and alert. She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by the West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics."

"The bullet is apparently lodged somewhere in the door or frame of the vehicle," he added.

WPTV reported that Jachles said that the girl was taken to St Mary's Medical Center and is expected to survive.

West Palm Beach resident Mary Christie told CBS12 NEWS: "I see it too often with these kids getting hold of these guns. This shouldn't even have to be said, the gun should have been put away safely."

"Let's put the guns away safely and keep them away from the kids. An accident could happen any minute like this. This could have been a deadly accident," Christie added.

Jachles said: "Every handgun comes with responsible ownership. Every handgun should be treated as if it’s loaded."